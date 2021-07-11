Cream Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $102.52 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $102.52 million and $3.22 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $166.33 or 0.00489773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00053724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.80 or 0.00900438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005422 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

