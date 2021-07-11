Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118,704 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Navient worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

