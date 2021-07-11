Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after buying an additional 73,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $705 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

