Credit Suisse AG Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,698 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Rapid7 worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Rapid7 by 223.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.20. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $103.85.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,897,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

