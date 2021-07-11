Credit Suisse AG Sells 23,168 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,049,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,251 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. Barclays cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

