Critical Contrast: AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) vs. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Invesco alerts:

61.5% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Invesco and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 2 5 3 0 2.10 AssetMark Financial 0 3 0 1 2.50

Invesco presently has a consensus price target of $23.15, indicating a potential downside of 12.08%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.53%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Invesco.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 14.32% 11.70% 3.45% AssetMark Financial -4.46% 1.47% 1.07%

Volatility and Risk

Invesco has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco and AssetMark Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.15 billion 1.98 $761.60 million $1.93 13.64 AssetMark Financial $432.08 million 4.33 -$7.81 million $0.40 64.50

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. Invesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Invesco beats AssetMark Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products; wealth management services for institutional and individual investors; and insurance services on an intermediary basis. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.