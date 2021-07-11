Critical Contrast: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) versus Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) and Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and Vine Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies -2.80% 4.96% 2.01% Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for TotalEnergies and Vine Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 8 7 0 2.47 Vine Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

TotalEnergies presently has a consensus target price of $53.17, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Vine Energy has a consensus target price of $17.79, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Vine Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TotalEnergies and Vine Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $140.69 billion 0.00 -$7.24 billion $1.43 N/A Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vine Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TotalEnergies.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Vine Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. Its Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services. The company's Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. This segment also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. Its Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation and marine fuel, special fluids, compressed natural gas, LPG, and bitumen; and provides fuel payment solutions. It operates approximately 15,500 service stations. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 12,328 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. It has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc., an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

