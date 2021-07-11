Critical Review: Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,362.52% -200.84% -141.72% Escalon Medical -7.29% -95.83% -12.37%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Helius Medical Technologies and Escalon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Escalon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 56.49 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.36 Escalon Medical $9.40 million N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides color/fluorescein angiography digital imaging systems that are primarily used in detecting retinal problems in diabetic and elderly patients; distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; viscous fluid transfer systems and related disposable syringe products, which aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil; and AXIS Image management system for managing images through the Web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer, or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

