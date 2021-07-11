Croda International Plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Croda International in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Croda International has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

