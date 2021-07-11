CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $280.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.88.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $264.44 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $269.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,665 shares of company stock valued at $43,807,199. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

