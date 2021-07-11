Crowny Market Capitalization Hits $1.27 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $102,646.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00116813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00160328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,480.02 or 1.00113220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.01 or 0.00958198 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

