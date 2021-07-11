Crust Network Market Capitalization Achieves $49.89 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.70 or 0.00080635 BTC on exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $49.89 million and $2.68 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00922839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.