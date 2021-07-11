CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $18.48

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $18.48 or 0.00054505 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $4,940.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,899.76 or 0.99976730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00041740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007204 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.