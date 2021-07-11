CVCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.16 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, CVCoin has traded up 60.6% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002168 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $9.16 million and $93,964.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00116962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00160739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,126.61 or 0.99976394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.51 or 0.00950674 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

