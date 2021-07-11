D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.48.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

