Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.00

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and $235.34 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,492,238,297 coins and its circulating supply is 5,492,237,808 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

