Danakali (LON:DNK) Shares Up 7.9%

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34). 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.10 ($0.31).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Danakali in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a market cap of £95.49 million and a P/E ratio of -18.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.94.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

