Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $1,160.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,205.68. Dassault Aviation has a 1 year low of $830.17 and a 1 year high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.