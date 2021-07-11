Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $1,160.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,205.68. Dassault Aviation has a 1 year low of $830.17 and a 1 year high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

