Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

DASTY opened at $253.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $259.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53.

Dassault Systèmes shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

