Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 127,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLAY. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

