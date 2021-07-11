Deanna H. Lund Sells 11,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $315,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $198,143.82.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $210,333.51.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $28.20 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

