Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 12th. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:DLCAU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $161,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $182,000.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.