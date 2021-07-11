Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,222,273 shares of company stock worth $321,671,094. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

