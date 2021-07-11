Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,470 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $28,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.92. 7,707,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,036,590. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

