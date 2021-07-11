DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $64.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $62.42 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

