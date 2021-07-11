DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Up 6.7%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.52. Approximately 11,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 874,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Get DermTech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,203 shares of company stock worth $10,519,760. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.