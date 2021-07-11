Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,477 ($45.43).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,484 ($45.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,443.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,602 ($47.06).

In related news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

