Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €63.66 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.50).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €58.27 ($68.55) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €55.00. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.