Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €22.02 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.02 ($25.91).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA DTE traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €18.00 ($21.18). 7,057,808 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.31.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.