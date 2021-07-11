Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.02 ($25.91).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.00 ($21.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.31. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.