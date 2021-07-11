DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,186,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,475,000 after buying an additional 104,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,556 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $440.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.06.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

