DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

DHT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities began coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.53.

DHT stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of -0.24. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. As a group, analysts predict that DHT will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

