DigitalNote Market Capitalization Tops $4.99 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 52.1% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $6,981.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.67 or 0.00629733 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,048,985,238 coins and its circulating supply is 4,902,751,905 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

