Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.