Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 19,246 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Genuine Parts worth $102,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 54,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

