Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 19,963 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.00% of Webster Financial worth $99,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

