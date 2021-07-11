Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988,647 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $100,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,423 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,833 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 817,939 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after buying an additional 94,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,772.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

