Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,688,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $104,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,992,000 after purchasing an additional 540,257 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 450,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.66. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

