Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $105,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISCA. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.30 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.