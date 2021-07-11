Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,252,429 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,252,429 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $98,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.