Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index to Buy

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.82.

Shares of DFS traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.40. 2,699,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,478. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,545,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $61,976,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

