Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 14th

Driven Brands’ (NASDAQ:DRVN) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Driven Brands had issued 31,818,182 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $700,000,004 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $29.14 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.