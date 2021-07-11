Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 14th

Driven Brands’ (NASDAQ:DRVN) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Driven Brands had issued 31,818,182 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $700,000,004 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $29.14 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
