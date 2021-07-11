Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $41.21, but opened at $39.40. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 4,562 shares.

Specifically, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $246,019.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,524,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,031 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

