DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €41.45 ($48.77).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €38.92 ($45.79) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €41.48 ($48.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

