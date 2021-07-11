Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.89.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

