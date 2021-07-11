Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $29,000 in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surgalign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,920,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Surgalign by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRGA opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

