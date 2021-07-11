Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares traded up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.56. 1,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 7,674.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 844,201 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 37.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,395,000 after buying an additional 369,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $12,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,544,000 after buying an additional 212,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

