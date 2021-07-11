Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $211.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.00 and a beta of 1.73. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

