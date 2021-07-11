Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $677,672.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EW opened at $107.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.