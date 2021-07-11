Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $150.34 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.27.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Elastic by 252.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP raised its position in Elastic by 120.4% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $88,064,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic by 66.1% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 383,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.